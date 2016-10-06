‘Exciting times’ for King’s Lynn as NORA housing approved

Some 50 new houses are to be built on Nar Ouse Way after West Norfolk Council’s Planning Committee unanimously approved the application on Tuesday.

The committee heard that areas nearby which had been granted similar planning permission are nearing completion, and if not are already completed.

The development will see a mixture of two, three, four and five-bed houses, across two blocks, be constructed as part of the Nar Ouse Regeneration Area (NORA) scheme.

In debating the application, councillors raised concerns about parking, about designs of the buildings and about affordable housing.

Councillor Geoffrey Wareham questioned affordable housing, but was reassured by principal planner David Parkin that the appropriate number of them were planned to be ‘pepper-potted’ across the two blocks on the site.

Lynn’s Civic Society raised an objection to the proposal, citing that the “design is uninspiring so close to the South Gates” as one of their main issues with it.

Councillor Avril Wright agreed and said: “The red brick is so boring, I don’t like to see a block of brick.”

However, Mr Parkin noted that the design of the houses was a continuation of what had previously been approved on adjacent sites.

The development will see 107 car parking spaces provided to the occupants of the houses, which gives an average of just over two spaces per unit.

Mr Parkin said that this meant that some of the smaller properties would have one or two spaces, whereas some of the five-bed homes would have three.

Chairwoman of the planning committee Vivienne Spikings said: “Having seen the land go from a barren wasteland to what it’s becoming, it’s such a joy to see it now that it’s come to fruition. It’s exciting times for Lynn.”