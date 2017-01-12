Exploring the shiny night above West Norfolk

Budding astronomers hap the opportunity to look at some of the wonders of the sky during the King’s Lynn and District Astronomy Society’s fifth star gazing live event.

Held at Tottenhill Village Hall, guests were able to see telescope displays after being setup and demonstrated by the club's members, advice on using a telescope, short video clips of space exploration and general astronomical subjects, a gallery of astrophotography, an interactive planetarium, while there were a number of children's activities. Pictured above at the society's fifth show are Philippa Sillis and Alan Gosling.