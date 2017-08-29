Extreme makeover for school space

Dobbies in King’s Lynn has been working with St Martin-at-Shouldham Primary Academy to transform its early years’ outdoor area. Donating seeds, plants, tools and paint, a team from the store on the Hardwick Retail Park worked with the school to brighten up the area. Dobbies King Lynn community champion, Victoria Emden, said: “The space has been transformed into a fun space that I’m sure the children will enjoy.”
Pictured are, Daniel Putterill, Maddison Spiteri-Nobbs, Hannah Harrison, Imogen De’Ath, Ellie Makins-Sampson. MLNF17PM08108
