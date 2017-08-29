Search

Extreme makeover for school space

As part of it's Help Your Community Grow Initiative, Dobbies Kings Lynn has been working with St Martin at Shouldham Primary Academy to transform its early years outdoor area. A team from the store donated seeds, plants, tools, paint and worked with the school to brighten up the area to encourage the children to get excited about spending time outdoors. The Dobbies team and the school have been working with some National Citizenship Service students (aged 15 - 17) to carry out the work. NCS Students Painting LtoR, Daniel Putterill, Maddison Spiteri-Nobbs, Hannah Harrison, Imogen De'Ath, Ellie Makins-Sampson (Team Leader)
Dobbies in King’s Lynn has been working with St Martin-at-Shouldham Primary Academy to transform its early years’ outdoor area. Donating seeds, plants, tools and paint, a team from the store on the Hardwick Retail Park worked with the school to brighten up the area. Dobbies King Lynn community champion, Victoria Emden, said: “The space has been transformed into a fun space that I’m sure the children will enjoy.”

Pictured are, Daniel Putterill, Maddison Spiteri-Nobbs, Hannah Harrison, Imogen De’Ath, Ellie Makins-Sampson. MLNF17PM08108