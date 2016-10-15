Factory team helps Sedgeford school to grow

Green-fingered pupils at a West Norfolk village primary school can now get out in the garden thanks to the efforts of a volunteer team of factory workers.

Ten Hansa staff swapped the Lynn factory floor for the Sedgeford Primary School grounds on Thursday to help transform the school’s allotment area.

The Mars Food UK School Grounds Development Programme, staff members working on the Garden area at Sedgeford Primary School. Giving the Greenhouse a clean are LtoR, Katja Schulze and Andy Turner

The project is the latest to be undertaken as part of the company’s School Grounds Development programme, which has seen volunteers complete environmental work at 10 different schools in the past 18 months.

The scheme is currently focusing on encouraging the cooking and growing of food within schools.

And the school’s deputy head, Keith Thwaites said the work undetaken at Sedgeford was vital to their teaching programme and paid tribute to all those who took part in the project.

He said: “Practical work such as gardening and cooking are key parts of the curriculum and the time given so freely by the Mars Food volunteers enables us to deliver these important enrichment activities.

The Mars Food UK School Grounds Development Programme, staff members working on the Garden area at Sedgeford Primary School. Perrine Lohner and Ashley Smith busy clearing weeds

“We are also very fortunate with all the work done by Mr Alan Cross from Dersingham Builders.

“He really has gone that extra mile to help us.”

The work will now enable pupils to plant seeds on the allotment during the current planting window, instead of having to wait through the winter to use the space.

Artist Nicola Marray-Woods, who leads the grounds programme, said: “The school received funding recently for building works from the Norfolk Coast Partnership to provide disabled access to the allotment but it became overgrown and weedy during the process.

The Mars Food UK School Grounds Development Programme, staff members working on the Garden area at Sedgeford Primary School. At work LtoR, Neil Parnell and Andy Lyon

“The school are very keen to get every child outside gardening but it would have been a long hard slog to get to the point where the children could plant again.”

The group’s lead volunteer, Mark Affleck, added: “We really enjoy giving our time to the local community and it is always so well received by the school.”