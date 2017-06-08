Fairstead nursery makes great strides towards target

Staff at the McColls store, based at Centre Point, raised money for the First Steps Nursery at Fairstead.

The shop raised a total of £600 for the nursery which will be used towards a new outside climbing frame.

So far, First Steps have raised £1,700 and have another £2,000 to go before they reach their required target.

Pictured above are children and staff from the First Steps Nursery receiving a cheque for £600 from the McColls store.

