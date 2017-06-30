Fairstead Primary School Race for Life

Fairstead Community Primary and Nursery School raised awareness and funds for Cancer Research UK by partaking in Race for Life.

The school, on William Booth Road, held a Race for Life event on Monday and asked pupils to dress up and enjoy a day of raising awareness and funds for a worthy cause.

Having gained sponsorship, teachers and pupils ran around their school grounds in fancy dress and pink outfits.

School receptionist, Sally Bevan said: “Everybody has been really enjoying themselves. It is really good fun.

“The children are racing around for Race for Life and raising money for Cancer Research.

“They are raising awareness and funds for a good cause while having fun and running around. They are not only helping out a good cause, but they are also getting a good amount of exercise.

“They are all dressed up in pink and having a really good time.”

Race for Life Schools aims to inspire a generation to unite and join the flight to beat cancer sooner.

The event is free and easy to organise and enables schools to hold their very own Race for Life events for pupils and staff.

Schools can apply for a free event kit, which contains a wall planner to track your fundraising total, as well as ideas and tips on how to raise additional funds.

The kit also provides finishing line tape, posters to put around the school, a banner to display outside the school, sponsorship forms and back signs so that children can run in memory or celebration of loved ones.

