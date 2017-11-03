Fakenham Academy students settle in to new sixth form block

A new £770,000 sixth form complex at the Fakenham Academy has been formally opened this week.

The facility at the school’s Field Lane base, which replaces the old college building in Wells Road, was officially unveiled on Wednesday and has already been given the thumbs up by students.

A group of students worked with the architects, LSI Architects, to help design the interior of the building.

And school councillor Tom Daly said: “I think the finished result is excellent and I am quite proud to go to Fakenham Sixth Form and in how this money has been used.

“Being on a single site allows us to have more time in lessons as time is not being lost moving between sites.”

Fellow councillor Izzy Duncan added: “I think it was really important for students to have this input in making the Sixth Form different from the high school.

“It also made the transition a lot smoother as we were able to tell other students what was going on.

“The ethos hasn’t changed. Fakenham Sixth Form is still very much a family.

“The teachers are supportive and we have the freedom of being a sixth form student and being encouraged to make our own decisions and of being responsible.”

The new block, which offers 11 dedicated teaching spaces, library, technology block, and refurbished science labs, was opened by Dick Palmer, chief executive of the school’s sponsor, the Ten Group.

The facility has already seen a surge in interest, with the number of students starting A-level courses this year up around a third compared to forecasts.

Principal Matthew Parr-Burman, who announced in September that he would be leaving the school at the end of the year, said the new block would complement efforts to continue the academy’s recent record of A-level success.

He said: “The completion of this project puts Fakenham Academy Norfolk as a whole in a really good position to develop our site further in the future and meet increased demand for places.”