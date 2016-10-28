Fakenham air cadets share memories for 75th anniversary celebration

Memories of Fakenham’s Air Training Corps squadrons have been added to a special time capsule marking 75 years of the formation of the movement.

Photographs from the archives at the Fakenham Museum have been added to memorabilia collected from almost 30 other squadrons across Norfolk and Suffolk this year.

It was a special moment for the current Fakenham squadron which itself is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Retired flying officer Jim Baldwin, who is still a member of the squadron’s staff, said: “We started at RAF West Raynham in 1966, meeting in the old control tower.

When the RAF station closed in the early 1990s, the squadron moved its headquarters into the grounds of Fakenham College, now an academy.

In doing so they followed in the footsteps of the original Fakenham ATC wing, number 1361, which was one of the first to be formed in 1941.

That squadron was school based at the college, which was then a grammar school.

Mr Baldwin said: “It lasted until the 1970’s with an overlap between this squadron and the present one.

“It closed because it was only open to boys who attended the school.”

The current squadron now has their own headquarters in the school grounds.

Fakenham was the penultimate unit to add memorabilia to the capsule.

They then took it on to the wing’s final squadron in Dereham at the weekend.

It will be buried at Wing headquarters in Norwich tomorrow and is to be dug up when the movement celebrates it’s 100th anniversary.

The Fakenham squadron meets every Wednesday between 7 and 9.30pm. Phone 01328 864623 for details.