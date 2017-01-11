Fakenham care home given ‘good’ rating by CQC

A Fakenham care home has been rated as good by the Care Quality Commission, following an unannounced inspection,

The Maltings Care Home was also rated by the Care Quality Commission as good against all of the core criteria of being safe, effective, caring, responsive to residents’ needs and well led.

The inspectors said that people living in the home, which is run by Four Seasons Health Care, felt safe and were treated with care and kindness.

They received effective health care and support from a care team who knew them well and understood how best to meet their care needs.

The inspectors saw there was a welcoming atmosphere in the home, with sufficient staff on duty to meet people’s needs in a timely way and they treated residents in a respectful and dignified manner.

A resident told the inspectors: “The staff are really nice.” Another said: “There are plenty of activities and one to one time.”

A relative commented: “The staff are approachable; they know what they are doing.”

A member of the care team told the inspectors during their visit: “I love it here. I love the job and I love helping the people here.”

The inspectors found that people received support that was individualised to their personal needs and preferences.

Their views and the choices they made about their care and their daily lives were listened to and acted on.

Menus were varied and supported people to have a healthy diet.

People’s care plans recorded their food likes and dislikes.

Staff consulted people living in the home about their care needs and involved them in the care planning process.

People were comfortable and relaxed with staff.

Support plans and risk assessments provided guidance for staff on how to meet people’s needs and were reviewed regularly.

Workers at the home also encouraged people to remain as independent as possible and supported them to participate in a variety of daily activities

Jo Vasey, regional managing firector of Four Seasons Health Care, said: “It’s a credit to the dedication of the care team that the home was rated as good overall and against each of the core criteria that the CQC inspectors use.

“It is also heartening to see the very positive comments by residents and their relatives and to know the team is so well appreciated.”