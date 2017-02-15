Fakenham sets up events plan to promote town

Community leaders in Fakenham have drawn up a programme of events to take place throughout the year in a renewed bid to promote the town.

The initiative follows problems with the town’s Christmas lights switch-on in December, amid criticism of the decision to move the annual summer fair from its traditional Millennium Park home.

The spectacle is now being taken over by Kick Start Fakenham, and has been arranged for December 2, to round off what organisers hope will be a busy schedule for 2017.

Lisa Mallett, of Kick Start said, “It’s full steam ahead. We hope this year’s switch on will be the best yet and that the town will get behind the 2017 programme.”

The programme will begin with the Fakenham Gin and Beerfest, which supports the Kick Start group and the Community Centre, on March 24, 25 and 26.

An Easter Sunday Funday is planned for April 16, with attractions including town centre cycle racing, a five kilometre run and a one kilometre fun run with optional fancy dress.

There will also be stalls including massage, smoothie bikes. Officials say bookings are coming in for the runs and cycling event.

And preparations are also well underway for the annual Get Active in Fakenham week, which is scheduled for August 19 to 27.

Richard Crook, of Active Fakenham, said: “We are looking at something special to launch the week which will replace the Fakenham Fair this year and hope to have around fifty other activities over the nine days as we have in the last couple of years.

“We will be finishing with the popular Fakenham 25/50/100 cycle ride which again will have rides for all ages and abilities ranging from 15 miles to 100 miles.”

Officials have also thanked the residents and businesses who are supporting the events programme.

For more information, contact Mr Crook on 07887 803091 or Mrs Mallett on 01328 855172.

Details are also available online at www.activefakenham.org.uk and www.fakenhamkickstart.org.uk, or via the groups’ Twitter and Facebook accounts.