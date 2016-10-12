Fakenham Town Council co-opts Chris

A vacancy on the Fakenham Town Council caused by the resignation of Emma Smith has been filled by the way of a co-option, rather than calling an election.

Out of three applicants who put themselves forward, Chris Rockett was chosen by members at the October town council meeting.

As a family man he said he had followed the fortunes of his home town from travels abroad and had been dismayed on returning by the loss of key facilities such as the youth centre, the swimming pools at the two schools and the football pitch on Barons Hall Lawn.

He had attended council meetings over recent months to become familiar with its proceedings and had the enthusiasm and interest to become more involved.

A second vacancy has occurred with the resignation for personal reasons of Fakenham Academy teacher Tim Wilkes.

This will be filled by co-option at the next full council meeting on Tuesday, November 8.