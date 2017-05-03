Fakenham woman jailed for defrauding employer

A Fakenham woman who defrauded the company that employed her and her husband out of thousands of pounds has been jailed.

Paula Baxter, 42, of Wensum Way, Fakenham, was sentenced to 16 months in prison on three counts of fraud by false representation and one of theft during a hearing at Norwich Crown Court last Thursday.

The sentences were imposed to run concurrently.

Meanwhile, a second charge of theft, which she had denied, was ordered to lie on file.

Meanwhile, her husband, Jamie Baxter, 27, was sentenced to six months in jail, suspended for 12 months after he was convicted on a single charge of concealing, disgusing, converting or removing criminal property by a jury at Lynn Crown Court in March.

He was also ordered to pay £11,997.84 in compensation to Wensum Pools, the company he and his wife had been employed by when the case first came to light in February last year.

Paula Baxter had pleaded guilty to the charges against her ahead of her husband’s trial.

During the case, prosecutors had argued that Jamie Baxter was aware of his wife’s behaviour and had benefited from it.

The court was also told that the couple had made several “lifestyle purchases” over a six week period in the autumn of 2015, including a trip to a Real Madrid football match, a car, two televisions and a fridge freezer.