Families are urged to sign up to internet safety session to be held in King’s Lynn

A charity is calling on parents and children in West Norfolk to take part in a session to learn more about internet safety.

Marilyn Hawes, founder of Enough Abuse UK, will be holding the class in Lynn in a few weeks’ time and is hoping for 50 parents and children to sign up so they know how to stay safe online.

The 90-minute session will be held at Knight’s Hill hotel on September 25 from 5pm and will aim to educate both adults and youngsters of the risks the internet can pose.

The class, called Learning Together with your Child, is aimed at children aged 10 years and over.

Volunteer Jean Rochford said: “If you are interested in keeping your child safe on the internet, please come along.

“The important thing is getting people to talk about the internet.”

Enough Abuse aims to reduce the incidences of child sexual abuse by helping people to recognise the threats and preventing abuse before it begins.

Marilyn set up the charity after her two sons were groomed.

The agenda for the session covers who is at risk; the impact of cyberbullying; what can happen to photos; what is the dark web; how to stay as safe as possible; and more.

To sign up to the session, or to find out more, contact Jean on jean.rochford@btinternet.com or 07825 774181.