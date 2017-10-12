Families Dare to Dance at event in Downham Market

Families in Downham took steps towards a happy and healthy lifestyle during a Dare to Dance event held at the town’s library on Saturday.

The free session for families with children aged three and older was part of the Healthy Libraries Norfolk scheme, with the dance tuition supplied by Lynn-based Crystal’s Fitness and Wellbeing.

Dare to dance children's event at Downham library

Adults and youngsters were taught dance moves which could be done at home, and they were also able to use a smoothie bike to make healthy snacks.

Following the event, a post on the library’s Facebook page said: “Thanks to everyone who came along to our Dare to Dance and smoothie bike session today at the library, and to Crystal from Crystal’s Fitness and Wellbeing for showing us the dance moves!”

