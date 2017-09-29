Families flock to celebrate World Rivers Day

Partners of Hidden Heritage of the Gaywood River project celebrated World Rivers Day on Sunday by hosting a free family fun day.

The event, which took place around the 12th King’s Lynn Scout Hut, offered a range of activities including tales of the river bank storytelling and mini guided walks around Salters Sanctuary and Gaywood River.

World Rivers Day at 12th Scout Hut King's Lynn Pctured FLtoR Ursula Juta. James Hampshire. Simon Hampshire. Isabella Hampshire.

Offering activities to please every age group, the partners also put on pot decorating, acorn planting sessions, wildlife quizzes, as well as nature and wildlife inspired crafts.

West Norfolk Council cabinet member for special projects and assets, Alistair Beales, said: “The fun day was a great first event for the project, and I’d like to thank everyone who worked hard to make it a success, and everyone who came along. We had a wide range of activities, which hopefully got people thinking more about the river, its historic uses and its current importance”.

The event was supported by West Norfolk Council, Environment Agency, Norfolk Wildlife Trust, Norfolk Rivers Trust, 12th Scout Group and Gaywood Valley Conservation Trust.