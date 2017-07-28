Families in need of home items in West Norfolk

Norfolk County Council is refreshing its bid for donations of furniture and other household items, to furnish the homes of refugees settling in Norfolk.

In July 2016, members of Norfolk County Council voted to accept 50 Syrian refugees into the county through the government’s Syrian Vulnerable Person’s Resettlement Scheme.

The first five families arrived in Norwich in February this year, and over the coming months the final seven families will begin their new lives in Norfolk.

Leader of Norfolk County Council, Cliff Jordan said: “It’s wonderful to hear how well they are settling in to their new homes and am pleased to hear that the children are all doing well in their schools. I have no doubt that the people of Norfolk will continue to extend the hand of friendship to the next families arriving soon.”