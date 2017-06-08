Family fun in King’s Lynn park

A free and fun activity day for the whole family was hosted in the Walks by Celebrate King’s Lynn on Saturday.

The West Norfolk community were blessed by good weather for the event which was hosted by the Christian charity. On offer for the public was a bouncy castle, gladiator, slide, Sumo wrestling for adults and children and a Bucking Bronco.

Pictured above is Harry Fenn on the Gladiator. Picture: MLNF17AF06042.