Family pays tribute to teen with ‘cheeky smile’ after fatal collision at Mundford

The family of a man killed in a collision on the A134 at Mundford have paid tribute to him.

The crash happened between a red Mini Cooper and a blue Vauxhall Zafira at about 5am on Saturday near to the junction with the A11.

The driver of the Mini, Matthew Woodward, 18, died at the scene.

His parents said: “If you knew or ever got the chance to meet our beautiful boy, you’d know he was one of the most polite, caring, funny young men you could ever wish to meet.

“With his cheeky smile and his quick witty sense of humour, there was never a dull moment in his company.

“He worked hard at night to earn his money to make his little Mini stand out from the crowd. His pride and joy, which sadly never brought him home.

“We as parents would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has contacted us with their kind words of condolences, help and food parcels.

“Our family and ourselves now need some time to ourselves just to grieve and would appreciate some time alone to do this. We thank you all from the bottom of our hearts. X”