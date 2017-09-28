Family trio complete Three Peaks challenge in style

Three members of a Downham family have completed a mountain-climbing challenge in style.

David Grundy, along with two of his sons James and Simeon, took on the Three Peaks challenge last month while they were dressed in three-piece suits. The trio hiked up the highest peaks in Scotland, England and Wales – Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon respectively – in 24 hours and gave their own twist on the famous task by dubbing it the Three Piece Challenge. David said: “It was wonderful and awful at the same time. A lot of people said ‘what on earth are you doing’ when they saw we were wearing suits, but the support helped enormously.” Although conditions were not always great, the experience was one to remember as they met “lots of amazing people”, he said. The group raised about £1,350 to be split between WaterAid and Smile International. You can still donate at: uk.virginmoneygiving.com/threepiecechallenge. Pictured: David, James and Simeon Grundy. Photo: SUBMITTED.