Family trio from Downham Market to take on ‘Three Piece Challenge’

Simeon, David and James Grundy who will be putting their own twist on the Three Peaks Challenge, by completing it in three-piece suits - the 'Three Piece Challenge' - in August. Photo: supplied.

Three members of a family from Downham are to take on a famous mountain-climbing challenge for charity, but in a way which really suits them.

David Grundy, along with two of his sons, Simeon and James, will be tackling the ‘three peaks’ but “in style – literally” when they complete the task in three-piece suits.

The trio will look to climb the highest peaks in England, Scotland and Wales – Scaffell Pike, Ben Nevis and Snowdon respectively – in 24 hours in August to raise money for two different charities.

David Grundy said: “We started planning this at Christmas – a lot of people do the Three Peaks Challenge, but we thought to do it in three-piece suits would be fun and doable.”

The group is raising funds for two charities – international charity Water Aid, as well as Smile International which works to relieve suffering and poverty worldwide.

With seven months to go before the trio will embark on their 24-hour challenge, they will mainly be training for the event and arranging a support group for the day.

Mr Grundy said: “We will cover the costs of the trip ourselves, any money donated will go to charity. If we raised a pound for every foot climbed, we would make just over £3,000 which would be fantastic.”

In the run up to the challenge, the trio has released a video about their exploits. To watch it, search ‘Three-piece challenge promo video’ on YouTube. To donate to the cause, visit: uk.virginmoneygiving.com and search for ‘James Grundy’.