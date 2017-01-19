Family trio from Downham Market to take on ‘Three Piece Challenge’

Three members of a family from Downham are to take on a famous mountain-climbing challenge for charity, but in a way which really suits them.

David Grundy, along with two of his sons, Simeon and James, will be tackling the ‘three peaks’ but “in style – literally” when they complete the task in three-piece suits.

The trio will look to climb the highest peaks in England, Scotland and Wales – Scaffell Pike, Ben Nevis and Snowdon respectively – in 24 hours in August to raise money for two different charities.

David Grundy said: “We started planning this at Christmas – a lot of people do the Three Peaks Challenge, but we thought to do it in three-piece suits would be fun and doable.”

The group is raising funds for two charities – international charity Water Aid, as well as Smile International which works to relieve suffering and poverty worldwide.

With seven months to go before the trio will embark on their 24-hour challenge, they will mainly be training for the event and arranging a support group for the day.

Mr Grundy said: “We will cover the costs of the trip ourselves, any money donated will go to charity. If we raised a pound for every foot climbed, we would make just over £3,000 which would be fantastic.”

In the run up to the challenge, the trio has released a video about their exploits. To watch it, search ‘Three-piece challenge promo video’ on YouTube. To donate to the cause, visit: uk.virginmoneygiving.com and search for ‘James Grundy’.