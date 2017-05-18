Famous face of King’s Lynn town centre cops looks to retirement

A Lynn officer who became the face of the town’s policing thanks to his cardboard cutouts is set to retire at the end of the month after 27 years.

Mick Futter, 57, of Heacham, who joined Norfolk Police at the age of 30, will leave his town beat manager position on Wednesday, May 31.

The Many Faces of King's Lynn Town Centre Beat Manager PC Mick Futter.

PC Futter said, having been a bricklayer prior to joining the force, he decided to apply for the job for “a bit more excitement” in 1990.

He said there had been “so many memorable moments” over his 27 years, and that joining the police had been an “eye-opener” for him.

Having taken on the role of town beat manager 10 years ago, PC Futter has become a familiar face in the town centre.

In 2014, 10 cardboard cutouts of the officer were produced to deter shoplifting in the town.

“Before we did it, people used to say ‘you look like the cardboard cut-out’ – but it was actually of someone from Essex Police.

“So my sergeant came up with the idea of making some of our own with me on them. The photos were taken in Tower Gardens and I made them all myself which were put in various shops around the town centre.”

Despite the pressures of the job, there are many things he will look back on with fondness.

PC Futter said: “I will miss the people in the town – I made a lot of friends on the job – and I will miss my colleagues as well.

“Within the police it is just one big family – if the radio goes off and you want help, you will get a lot of people coming to help you.”

He said throughout his time as beat manager, he believes he has covered about 20,000 miles walking around town – just 4,000 shy of the circumference of the earth.

After retiring from the police in a couple of weeks, he said he will return to doing some work at home and then to bricklaying.

You can still expect to see him around town on occasion though, but no longer while on patrol.