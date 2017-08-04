Famous figure to be remembered at Heacham carnival

A village in West Norfolk will celebrate the life of one of its most famous connections at its annual carnival on Sunday.

The Heacham Carnival parade will include a parish float on the theme of Pocahontas, to coincide with the 400th anniversary of her death.

Heacham has close ties to Pocahontas, who features on the village sign.

Pocahontas, the daughter of Powhatan, Chief of the Chesapeake Indians, married Norfolk farmer John Rolfe, founder of the Virginian tobacco industry, in the first English colony in Jamestown, Virginia, in 1614.

Legend has it that the Native American visited England with her husband, from Heacham, in 1616 and planted a mulberry tree at Heacham Hall grounds whilst there.

Pocahontas died the following year, in 1617, in Kent where she was buried.

The parade to mark the 400 years since her death will start at 1.15pm from College Drive and arrives at the sports field at about 2pm.

The parade will be accompanied by the City of Norwich Brass Band with a street collection in aid of West Norfolk Mind.

The parade will be led by Abigael Fisher-Downes as Pocahontas, Lucy Whitmore as John Rolfe and seven ‘Native American’ attendants: Kayla Daniels, William English, James Morley, Olivia Murtagh, Kathryn Pelling, Ellie Joan Proctor and Amelie Witley.

There will be prizes for the best in category floats which are: Best Family, Best Group, Best Junior Entry, Best Adult Entry and Best Overall.

St Mary’s Church in Heacham and Heacham Parish Council have joined together to sponsor the event with prizes.

Norfolk Lavender will provide goody bags for those taking part in the parish float.