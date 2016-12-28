Fancy dress fundraising drive helps Swaffham and Litcham Home Hospice

A fancy dress fundraising effort has raised £1,000 for the Swaffham and Litcham Home Hospice.

Katrina Sell, who works as a pharmacist in Swaffham’s Boots branch, raised £500 for the charity by going to work in different fancy dress costumes for six days.

The amount, which was raised through donations from shoppers, was then matchfunded by Boots before being presented to hospice officials.

A hospice spokesman said: “We are very grateful to Katrina and Boots for their generous donation, which will help us to continue our vital support for people within Swaffham and the surrounding area.

“Our sincere thanks go to everyone who donated to this fundraising event, helping to raise this fantastic amount.”