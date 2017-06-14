Fans meet stars of hit musical in King’s Lynn

Fans of the Mod culture had a special treat in Lynn at the weekend.

Members of the cast of the hit musical All Or Nothing met the public in the Tuesday Market Place on Saturday afternoon.

The event happened just before the second of three performances of the show at the nearby Corn Exchange.

Members of local scooter clubs were also invited to come along, with discounted entry to the show available in recognition of their links to the Mod culture which hit Britain in the 1960s.

The show is based on the life and music of the band The Small Faces, who scored a string of hits between 1965 and 1968, including a number one with All Or Nothing in 1966.

Many of the group’s other hits, such as Whatcha Gonna Do About It, Lazy Sunday, Tin Soldier, Sha La La La Lee and Itchycoo Park also feature in the show.