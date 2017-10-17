Fashion on the mind at charity evening in Hunstanton

Volunteers from West Norfolk MIND have taken to the catwalk to help raise hundreds of pounds for their work across the borough.

Officials from the charity took part in a fashion show at the M & Co store in Hunstanton on Thursday to mark Mental Health Awareness Week.

M & Co fashion show for West Norfolk Mind Emma Hardy

The event raised just under £500 for the charity.

But the evening was also intended to promote their campaign to tackle mental health at work.

The construction industry now has the highest suicide rate across all sectors in the UK than any other profession, and MIND are determined to try to be as educational as they are supportive.

Participants included the charity’s chief executive, Eddie West-Burnham, and chief fundraiser Zena Penty, as well as several other volunteers.

M & Co fashion show for West Norfolk Mind Sharon Pitt

The fashion show was in two parts, with the first part showing off some of M & Co’s collections for both adults and children, while in the second, the volunteers got dressed up as different professionals to highlight the kind of jobs where stress and anxiety levels are usually high.

These included armed forces, sport and athletics, healthcare and, of course, construction.

Although the evening was centred on fun, it did have a more serious side, with the volunteers reading out statistics throughout the show, which made for interesting listening, and raised a few eyebrows.

Full details of the services that West Norfolk MIND offers, can be found on their website, www.westnorfolkmind.org.uk

M & Co fashion show for West Norfolk Mind Zena Penty

There are training courses, tools for businesses, support services and a whole host of other useful bits of information.

There is a charity fashion show every month at M & Co and the next one is in aid of the Breast Cancer Unit at the QEH and will be held on November 16.