Fastest firms announced following King’s Lynn GEAR run

The fastest firms were awarded for their efforts in the Bespak GEAR 10k corporate challenge on Friday.

The corporate challenge, which was new for the 2017 Grand East Anglia Run last month, attracted teams from a variety of local companies all vying for the title.

GEAR-Fastest Firms crowned. Pictured Team A.B.P FLtoR Simon Stafford-Allen.John Jarvis.Sam Jarvis. Peter Mason (Bespak) Georgia Freeman. Carlton Mason. Rob Page.

The times of the first three members in each team was used to calculate the winners – with a team from Bespak, the event’s title sponsors, coming in first place.

The Bespak team clocked a total time of 2.11.03 – making an average 10k time of 43.41 – to lift the winners’ trophy.

Bespak team members Colin Hazell, Matthew Earl and Andy Leech picked up their trophy at an official ceremony at Lynn Corn Exchange last week.

Matthew said: “It was a really enjoyable event, and a special thanks goes to the Ryston Runners for their Get Into GEAR sessions which they ran voluntarily.”

GEAR-Fastest Firms crowned. Pictured Fastest Male FLtoR Hettie Barker presents award to Tom Hinks (Stephenson & Smart) King's Lynn.

“I have only ever missed one GEAR run, and I have been running for Bespak since 2010. There’s always a good number of people from Bespak doing it,” said Colin.

Stephenson Smart were not far behind the Bespak team, recording a time of 2.12.02 – or an average of 44.00 per runner.

Associated British Ports (ABP) came in third with a combined time of 2.21.24 – an average individual time of 47.08.

Charity was the real winner, however, with ABP raising over £1,500 from their efforts for Norfolk Hospice.

GEAR-Fastest Firms crowned. Pictured Fastest Female. FltoR Hattie Barker (Run For All) present award to Georgie Freeman (A.B.P.)

Individually, Stephenson Smart’s Neil Gayton was the fastest corporate male with a time of 41.28, while ABP’s Georgia Freeman was the fastest corporate female, clocking 50.43.

The pair were awarded with TomTom watches, branded sports water bottles and race packs.

Peter Mason, director of HR at Bespak, said: “The first Bespak GEAR 10k corporate challenge was a truly memorable occasion.

“It was fantastic to see the teams turn out to support the challenge, while raising money for some great causes and having a great time doing it. Congratulations to everyone who took part.”

Siobhan Curtis, corporate and sponsorship manager at event organiser Run For All, said: “The corporate challenge adds extra fun and spice to the GEAR 10k and we are enormously grateful to Bespask for their outstanding support.”

The GEAR 10k forms the lasting legacy of the late Jane Tomlinson, who raised nearly £2 million by completing a series of gruelling endurance events despite being diagnosed with incurable cancer.

It is also part of the Asda Foundation 10k series which includes Lincoln, Nottingham, Burnley, Leeds, York, Bury, Hull, Leicester and Sheffield.

For more details on the GEAR run, visit: www.runforall.com.