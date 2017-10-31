Father Andrew joins King’s Lynn Air Cadets

Members of Lynn’s Air Cadets unit have welcomed the rector of West Lynn and Clenchwarton, Rev Andrew Davey onto their team as squadron padre.

Norfolk and Suffolk Wing Padre, Rev Canon Ron Tuck, pictured above, right, travelled from Beccles to the 42F Squadron’s Loke Road headquarters to conduct the induction ceremony.

Commanding Officer Flight Lieutenant Pauline Petch presented him with his badge of office.

