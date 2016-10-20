Fawkes in King’s Lynn’s Walks returns in November

Fawkes in The Walks, Lynn’s annual free firework display returns on Friday, November 4.

Now in its eighth year, the spectacular display is a highlight of the town’s winter events calendar and this year’s event promises to be just as impressive.

The free event in Lynn’s park sees a traditional bonfire, and a dazzling firework display.

The fun will begin at 6pm, when the park will be packed with stalls and rides.

Mayor David Whitby will light the bonfire at 6.30pm, and the fireworks will begin at 8pm.

Councillor Elizabeth Nockolds said: “The Walks makes a fantastic venue for this popular event, giving everyone the opportunity to enjoy an amazing firework display in a controlled and safe environment.

“Fawkes in the Walks is the perfect way for the whole family to celebrate Bonfire Night.”

A voluntary collection will be made on the evening to help cover the cost of the event, which attracts thousands of visitors, and all donations are appreciated. Charges may be made for other activities.

The entrance to The Walks from Seven Sisters/Extons Road will be closed from 7.45pm on the evening and anyone planning to enter the park from that end is advised to use the Tennyson Avenue entrance instead.