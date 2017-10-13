Fawkes in The Walks is making a return

Fawkes in The Walks, Lynn’s annual free firework display, is making a return on Friday, November 3.

Now in its ninth year, the event promises to be just as impressive as always with thousands of locals and visitors expected to gather to see “a traditional bonfire and a dazzling firework display”.

Taking place at The Walks, from 6pm, when the park will be packed with stalls and rides, Borough Mayor Carol Bower will light the bonfire at 6.30pm, with the firework display scheduled to begin at 8pm.

West Norfolk Council deputy leader and cabinet member for culture, heritage and health, Elizabeth Nockolds, said: “If you’ve started thinking about where to celebrate Bonfire Night, Friday 3 November is the date for your diary. Fawkes in The Walks is set to be as spectacular an event as usual, and I’d urge everyone to come along and join us. We’ve planned an amazing firework display for everyone to enjoy in a safe and controlled environment, don’t miss it.”

For the first time ever, Fawkes in The Walks will have its own Snapchat filter, and between 5pm and 9pm users can add the official filter to their snaps. The council will also be sharing any snaps that are saved and posted to Twitter or Facebook with the hashtag #FawkesinTheWalks.

The entrance to The Walks from Extons Road will be closed on the evening from 7.45pm, and those planning to enter the park from that end are advised to use the Tennyson Avenue entrance instead.