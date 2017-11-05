Fawkes lights up the Walks at King’s Lynn firework spectacular

People gathered in their thousands to see the sky light up on Friday night during Lynn’s annual Fawkes in The Walks firework and bonfire spectacular.

The spectacular, now in its ninth year, saw visitors enjoy live music, fairground rides and, of course, a dazzling display of fireworks during the night.

Scenes from the Fawkes in The Walks 2017 firework display in King�"s Lynn - From left, Carrie Day, Katelyn Tsang (9) and Joshua Kittle.

And a town police cadet was praised for his work to help find a child who disappeared during the evening.

The free bonfire evening is one of the highlights of the town’s events calendar and this year was no different.

The fun started with a host of stalls and rides, before borough mayor Carol Bower lit the bonfire.

The more technologically-advanced visitors were also able to enjoy the Fawkes in The Walks’ very own Snapchat filter for the first time ever.

Scenes from the Fawkes in The Walks 2017 firework display in King�"s Lynn - The firework display over the Red Mount.

Volunteers were praised for their support during the evening, and one police cadet in particular was commended for his help in finding a missing eight-year-old boy.

A post on the King’s Lynn Police Twitter account said: “One of our cadets really helped out tonight when an eight-year-old boy was reported missing. Russian being one of his four languages spoken #3266.”

The event, which is organised by West Norfolk Council, was enjoyed by people of all ages, and residents took to social media to show their appreciation.

Dayna Woolbright said on Twitter: “Another brilliant year at #FawkesinTheWalks thanks @WestNorfolkBC.”

Scenes from the Fawkes in The Walks 2017 firework display in King�"s Lynn.

“Great night at ‘Fawkes in the Walks’,” said Rachael Gumb.

Ikon King’s Lynn said: “Another great free event in our town, well done @WestNorfolkBC #FawkesinTheWalks and thanks to all other agencies that make this happen.”

Scenes from the Fawkes in The Walks 2017 firework display in King�"s Lynn - The firework display over the Red Mount.

Scenes from the Fawkes in The Walks 2017 firework display in King�"s Lynn - The firework display over the Red Mount.

Scenes from the Fawkes in The Walks 2017 firework display in King�"s Lynn - From left, Ed Scholes, Sam Connolly (7) and Verity Connolly.

Scenes from the Fawkes in The Walks 2017 firework display in King�"s Lynn - Isla Atterssall (7) with her sparkler.

Scenes from the Fawkes in The Walks 2017 firework display in King�"s Lynn - Elodie Blackmore (5) with her light up wand.

Scenes from the Fawkes in The Walks 2017 firework display in King�"s Lynn.