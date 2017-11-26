Fears raised over North Lynn land clearance work

Concerns have been raised for wildlife after work to clear vegetation from a site in North Lynn has started this week.

Residents have spoken of their fears for creatures in the area which may have been affected by the clearance of land near Salter’s Road, off of Columbia Way.

One such resident is Ian Lund, who said Muntjac deer have often been seen living on the land behind the bungalows on Seabank Way .

He said: “There’s a river running there, as well as trees and undergrowth, so it attracts a lot of wildlife.

“There’s owls, a rookery, magpies and finches. It’s quite amazing.”

Mr Lund said turf and trees started being taken up by workmen using diggers on Tuesday.

“No one knows what’s going on or why. Nobody seems to know anything about it,” he said.

“I wasn’t aware that anyone was going to start building, but it’s a right mess there.

“That land is full of deer normally, I don’t know where they are going to go.

“Sometimes during the day they are grazing, and in the early hours of the morning, you can hear them going down the road.”

Mr Lund said he and other nearby residents have noticed this has changed since the work on the land, which is behind Seabank Way, Losinga Road and Columbia Way, started this week.

“All of my neighbours are concerned, this is quite a big open space, it’s a good couple of acres of land.

“Everybody knew about Lynnsport but this is quite a surprise.”

A West Norfolk Council spokeswoman said the site is being cleared as it is hoped it will be developed in the future.

She said: “The site is included in our major housing project for the Lynnsport area, and although there is no planning permission in place yet, we plan to develop it in approximately two years.

“We’re relocating the nearby allotment site, so we’re taking this opportunity to clear this site at the same time.

“We’ve already removed large quantities of fly-tipped waste from the site, and we hope that clearing and maintaining the site will deter anyone from fly-tipping in the future.”