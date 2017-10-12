Feast raises essential Bexwell church funds

An annual feast held at Bexwell Church has raised about £1,000 for essential church funds.

The event, which took place on Saturday evening, is the church’s eighth annual feast and catered a three-course meal for more than 50 guests.

Over the past few years, the event has helped buy new chairs to replace the old pews.

Church member Angela Vigrass said: “The church was beautifully decorated for the weekend by Sandra Brett and her sister Wendy Bell with flowers, fruit and vegetables, with Harvest Festival the following evening.”

She said this year funds would go towards general maintenance.

Pictured is Sandra Brett, left, and Rev Judith Grundy. Photo: SUBMITTED.