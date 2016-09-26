Feltwell craft fair will offer variety of gifts

If you’re lacking in inspiration for presents, or perhaps want to get ahead with your Christmas shopping, then one fundraising group can help you out.

Feltwell Fundraisers are holding its penultimate event for 2016 with a craft fair on Sunday, selling everything from home-made fudge to antiques and collectables.

The fair will be held at Porter’s Barn on Old Methwold Road in the village, and it is due to be full of stands from 10am to 4pm.

Jewellery, knitwear, jams and preserves, stained glass, bags, cards artwork and turned wood also make up the day’s offerings.

Along with the crafts, author Barry Boughen will also be promoting his book Wonderment.

Admission to the craft fair is free, where refreshments will also be available throughout the day and a raffle is to be held.

Funds are being raised in aid of the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation and the Children’s Heart Federation in memory of Trish Brown – who was a dedicated member of the fundraising group.

The group’s final event of 2016 will be a quiz night to be held at Feltwell Primary School on Saturday, November 19 at a cost of £5 per person, which will include supper.

To find out more, visit the group’s Facebook page – Feltwell Fundraisers.