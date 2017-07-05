Feltwell sellers back emergency bikers

Dozens of residents joined forces to help raise vital funds for an emergency service charity during a village-wide yard sale at the weekend.

More than 90 villagers in Feltwell welcomed visitors from around the region for the annual event on Saturday.

The initiative is organised by the Feltwell Fundraisers group and raised a total of £1326.37 for the SERV Norfolk blood bikes charity.

Group chairman Vanessa Cock said: “Yard sales day is great for many reasons. Unwanted goods go to new owners rather than landfill Bargain hunters and second hand dealers all enjoy coming to visit and it’s great for community spirit.

“Residents love it because they can sell right fromtheir own doorstep so there’s no limit to the size or amount they can display. In the past everything from beds to boats have changed hands.

“We are pleased to be supporting SERV Norfolk Blood Bikes because it’s one of those charities that anyone of us may need help from most likely without really realising they exist.”

Pictured above during the day are, from left, Benjamin Wilson, William Martin and Caitlin Wilson. MLNF17PM07003