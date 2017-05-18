Festival to bring space theme to Downham Market

The 43rd Downham Market Festival is due to start next weekend and will take on an intergalactic theme this year.

From Sunday, May 28 until Sunday, June 4, visitors to the town can enjoy Spaced Out in Downham – with an array of acitivities, exhibitions and performances over the week.

President of the committee father Alan Davies said: “Once again festival week draws near and as usual the festival committee has done its best with limited resources to provide a week of entertainment for everyone in Downham, with hopefully something for everyone, especially families.

“Having a theme of space for this year should indeed give us a bit of space for some variations on the festival theme, so let’s make the most of it, there are favourites like the fun dog show as well, so even our four-legged pals are included.

“Inclusivity should of course be a feature of any town festival, and to achieve that we need to get everyone there.

“If we are to build a real community in Downham we need all the community events we can have and a good place to start is by supporting this one. See you there.”

Throughout the festival week, a competition will be running for children to Spot the Aliens which will be in various shop windows around the town.

To enter, participants should find them, count them and then post their findings in the town hall alien post box – a winner will be drawn during the fun day on Sunday, June 4 at the Jubilee Centre.

The festival begins on Sunday, May 28 with an art exhibition, a chance to hear from King’s Lynn and District Astronomy Society, the flag raising ceremony and more.

Monday, May 29 is Carnival Day with a parade of floats, walking groups and classic vehicles through the town from 11am, followed by the carnival activities on the Howdale after 1.15pm.

Tuesday sees the festival’s Baby Show in the Town Hall with prizes for the best dressed ‘space’ baby.

Entertainment for all ages offered at the Town Hall on Thursday and a pet show at the Jubilee Centre playing field on the Sunday.

The festivities end on the Sunday, with the flag lowered on Monday, June 5.