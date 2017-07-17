Festival Too Friday: An eclectic mix enjoyed by all

Festival Too’s closing weekend was destined to be a big one, but with such a varied bill on Friday’s line-up, there were a few who were left not knowing quite what to expect.

It’s always good to see the local schools opening on festival evening, and four students from King Edward VII Academy provided the entertainment to get things going.

Kat Brittain at Festival Too 2017 MLNF17JS07092

They did so without a hint of nerves too, which is highly commendable.

Representing Lynn’s music scene, Kat Brittain and her band were next to strike up.

Sporting no less than 10 members, it was a big sound that spilled from the stage and into the crowd, and it wasn’t too long before the Tuesday Market Place was starting to look busy.

Playing a mix of covers and original material, they kept the audience entertained, and I must say that the weather was a lot dryer than the last time she appeared on the Festival Too stage.

Children from KES Academy at Festival Too 2017 MLNF17JS07093

Musical Youth were an unknown quantity to many people, especially those who only actually remembered Pass the Dutchie, and were unaware that the band was still around, let alone making music together.

They blasted through a set consisting of their own material, as well as paying tribute to some of the classic artists from reggae’s history.

It was a lively set though, and they did more than enough to keep up the entertainment value.

Last up was Liverpool’s Space, and their brand of psychedelic rock.

Friday's Festival Too crowd. MLNF17JS07095

Their set was full of energy interspersed with some amusing anecdotes, and Tommy even left the stage at one point and climbed onto the barrier right in front of the audience. Even the people who weren’t too familiar with their music got into the spirit of things.

So that was that, the penultimate night of the celebrations had ended, and Saturday beckoned, but those who came out on Friday night had a blast, and rightly so.

Musical Youth at Festival Too 2017 MLNF17JS07091

Space at Festival Too 2017 MLNF17JS97094