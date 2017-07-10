Festival Too’s First Friday is fabulous in King’s Lynn

Wow what a night! Friday’s crowd was one of the biggest first Friday crowds at the Tuesday Market Place, so well done everyone.

For those that were there in Lynn, this was an evening full of funk and soul.

Kenny Thomas at Festival Too first friday 2017

The event was hosted by Mark Purdy, who picked the music played between performances, and introduced each act to the waiting audience.

Given the job of getting things underway were Highway Child, a covers band that delivered wall to wall classics to get everyone in the mood.

Right from the off, there was a real “party” atmosphere, and even this early on it was clear that the people in the square just wanted to have a great time, band and audience alike.

Pauline Henry, the voice of The Chimes, followed on, and her voice is immense, so immense in fact that even the Tuesday Market Place couldn’t contain it.

Mark Purdy. MLNF17JS07147

Blasting through some of her biggest hits and a few covers, she continued to keep the crowd entertained throughout her set.

UK soul legend Kenny Thomas took to the stage next, and made his intentions clear right from the off.

He was here to make sure everyone had a good time, and did a good job of doing just that.

The crowd were singing along, and rapturous applause followed every song.

Highway Child at Festival Too. MLNF17JS07145

The evening seemed to go very quickly, and before too long it was the turn of headliners The Real Thing to take to the stage.

The cheer that went up when they came on was deafening, and that continued throughout their entire set.

These guys have been going for 43 years now, and they moved around the stage like teenagers.

The crowd were in good voice too, singing along as they played hit after hit.

All in all, this was the perfect way to start the festivities on the Tuesday Market Place over the next couple of weeks, and a great night was had by everyone, and did anyone mention that it was free?

If you can, please put a pound in the bucket to make sure it all happens again next year.

Festival Too is one of the largest free festivals in the country with up to 15,000 people packing the Tuesday Market Place.

It continues next weekend with Space (Female of the Species, Neighbourhood) headlining on Friday night and then a great finish to the 2017 event when noughties boy band sensation Busted taking to the stage on the Saturday night.

Busted (Year 3000, What I Go To School For, Air Hostess) will be sure to generate huge interest and a big crowd – so be sure to get there early to reserve a good spot in the square.

n We’ll have more pictures and words on this weekend’s acts, including KT Tunstall, in Friday’s paper.