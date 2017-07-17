Festival Too Saturday: It’s all about Busted

Initial predictions for Saturday night at Festival Too were that it was likely to be busy, and how right they were.

The square was about three-quarters full by 7, and they were still arriving.

Busted at Festival Too 2017 MLNF17JS07098

Getting things under way were Springwood’s Big Band, returning to the main stage from the Jazz Sunday a couple of weeks ago.

There were lots of proud family members in the audience I’m sure, as the children played a selection of music from several different eras.

Following on were 2017’s Battle of the Bands winners, Flint Moore, and to put it quite simply, they smashed it. I’d been looking forward to this performance because I thought that the Tuesday Market Place would provide the ideal acoustics for Francis’ distinctive voice.

They’re a tight-knit unit, and they deserve to go places, and despite being early in the evening, the King’s Lynn crowd were only too willing to join in with some audience participation.

Flint Moore at Festival Too 2017

Arriving on stage next, was Amber, a singer/song-writer from the North West of England. She played a mix of her own material and a few covers, and was joined on stage by local musicians, and siblings, Frazer and Harrison Stanford.

It was an interesting choice, but she seemed to go down well with the crowd and got plenty of applause.

After Amber’s set, the committee members took to the stage, along with the Mayor of King’s Lynn, to do the usual thank you to everyone involved in putting on the festival. The amount of preparation and planning that goes into putting the event on year in year out is phenomenal, but to see thousands of people enjoying themselves makes it all worth it.

It fell to acoustic performer Etham to keep things moving along, and after several bands, just a guy and his guitar were going to have their work cut out. That said though, he managed to hold the attention of most people in the square.

Fesitval Too 2017 MLNF17JS07100

Four-piece rock band Twin Wild took on the job of playing just before the headliners and they well and truly warmed the crowd up with their energetic performance.

By the time Busted took to the stage, the Tuesday Market Place was almost at full capacity. I’d estimate that there were some 12,000 people.

The noise from the crowd when the boys took to the stage was deafening. To be fair though, there were people who had been waiting for 12 hours or more for the moment to arrive. Busted had the square in the palm of their hands, and I don’t think the audience stopped singing all night. There would have been many sore throats come Sunday morning.

Rounding off their set with Year 3000, Busted took their leave, and the festival closed for another year.

Busted at Festival Too 2017 MLNF17JS07097

It’s all over far too quickly, but it’s a wonderful event that never fails to deliver.