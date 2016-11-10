Festive fun at Downham Market Methodist Church

Downham’s Methodist Church is set to muster a whole host of festive cheer at this year’s Christmas fair on Saturday, November 19.

Visitors to the fair, entry to which is free and held from 10am to 3pm, can expect a unique array of activities and games, such as Splat the Snowman, Pin the Nose on Rudolph, and a Christmas stocking game.

Downham Market Methodist Church Christmas Fair. Photo: submitted. ANL-161011-104354001

The family fun day will also see visitors enjoy stalls, Santa’s Grotto and a craft room where people can make and decorate a selection of Christmas decorations and presents.

Charities and community groups, including some Scouts and Girlguiding groups which meet at the church, are also expected to have stalls and help run the activities on the day.

Proceeds from the fair will go towards church funds.