Festive fun for schoolchildren in Downham Market

Youngsters at Nelson Academy in Downham have been getting in the Christmas spirit in the build up to the school holiday.

Staff and children organised a festive fair, to coincide with their Christmas jumper day, to raise funds to buy new school equipment.

Pupils at Nelson Academy in Downham meet Santa in his grotto. Photo: SUBMITTED. ANL-160612-135843001

The festive fair, which was held last Friday, raised more than £870 for the academy when combined with the Christmas jumper day.

From 2pm to 4pm, students, parents, friends and family visited Nelson Academy for the festivities.

The day was made even more special by the chance for pupils to visit Santa in his grotto.

Stalls were staffed by volunteers, which included games, a raffle and handcraft stalls for some last-minute gift ideas.