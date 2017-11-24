Festive spirit on the menu at Downham Market Christmas Fair

All things festive are on the way to Downham this weekend as the annual Christmas Fair is held at Downham Methodist Church.

The event, which will take place from 10am to 3pm, will have a variety of Christmas shopping stalls, including charity and community groups.

Returning to the Christmas Fair will be Santa’s Grotto and a craft room for children to make gifts and decorations.

Festive and traditional games will also be part of the family day, including splay the snowman and pin a nose on Rudolph.

The Christmas Sock Challenge is on the agenda too, where participants will have to guess what is inside them.

The Christmas Fair is free to enter, and hot lunches and refreshments will also be available from the church.