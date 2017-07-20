Fete fun boosts Swaffham school

All the fun of the fete was on offer for visitors to a Swaffham school on Saturday.

The event is the main annual fundraiser organised by the Friends of Swaffham Infant School (FOSI) group and featured a host of stalls, games and other attractions.

Highlights included a children’s archery taster session to try archery, pony rides with Daisy’s Pony Parties.

There was also a display by K G Falconry and Wildlife Control plus taekwondo, gymnastic and dance shows, including one by school pupils.

Face painting, hair braiding and glitter tattoos were also available during the day, while games included the mechanical pig races supplied by the town’s Lions.

The event concluded with a grand draw featuring a host of prizes donated by businesses from across Norfolk.

A FOSI committee spokesman said: “Thank you to those who donated and to all who came.”