Figure out how best to interact with customers

In a survey reported by St John Ambulance last year, amazingly one in three parents or grandparents had witnessed a firework injury during Bonfire Night celebrations.

I’m sure that’s no lie but if like me you find that surprising, may be Mark Twain was onto something.

The problem with statistics, metrics, and figures etc is that they can be used to tell any story. So what are the metrics in your business telling you and is that the truth? How are they measured and what are the errors? The survey I mentioned had 1,000 respondents – would it have changed with a higher sample?

As customers are the lifeblood of any organisation, keeping track of how customers feel about the relationship they have with you has always been critical. Nowadays, though, it’s never been easier to share good and bad experiences – customers have little reluctance to take to social media with the detail and you might not even know.

Plus the number of review websites seems to be increasing all the time. But by setting up a simple free Google Alert containing your company name you can find out whenever your name appears on the internet – knowledge is power! According to the Huffington Post (Oct 16) over 70% of people (depending on age group) trust consumer opinions posted online and 92% of us read them! Yeah, more stats!

So consider claiming your business profile on such review websites so you can interact with these platforms. Setting yourself up on Google My Business will also help your visibility on line but also think about specialist sites that your customers might visit.

Some good old-fashioned mystery shopping still has a role to play even if it’s as simple as getting a friend to call in to the business and see how the phone is answered?

