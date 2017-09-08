Film student from King’s Lynn launches appeal to help complete project

A man from Lynn has launched a crowdfunding appeal to help towards the costs of finishing off his short film set in the town.

Thomas Rowe, 30 – an MA student at the London Film School – wrapped filming on Oi, Nathan a couple of weeks ago but is now hoping to fundraise to help complete his graduation project.

Thomas Rowe directing a short film for his MA project. At park area behind between Wyatt Street and Highgate. Director Thomas Rowe (right), with LtoR, Reece Brown, Connor Frost, Adam Robins

Mr Rowe said: “We need to raise £1,500 in total to pay for some of the post-production costs of the film, such as colour grading, surround sound mix and film festival entries.”

Writer and director of the film Mr Rowe, who is originally from Lynn, said: “Deciding to make my graduation film in Lynn was a fantastic idea, because for one thing, it’s where the story is set.

“For another, I got to bring a lot of my international friends to my home town and it helped me to rediscover the town with fresh eyes.”

Oi, Nathan is a short film about a 13-year-old boy in 90s Lynn who skips school the same day his brother is released from prison.

Thomas Rowe directing a short film for his MA project. At park area behind between Wyatt Street and Highgate. And action...........filming underway with Thomas Rowe directing (back left)

Mr Rowe cast many of the young actors from Lynn, including the lead actor who is from his former school.

He said: “I also got to work with the fantastic Connor Frost who we cast from King Edward VII Academy and who was absolutely perfect for the role, he did a fantastic job.

“I think we shot some amazing footage and now I hope that we can raise enough money to get the film finished to a high standard.”

To find out more about the crowdfunding campaign and the film itself, go to: igg.me/at/oi-nathan-film.

To keep up to date, follow @OiNathanFilm on social media.