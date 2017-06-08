Search

Fincham group take to the stage for charity

Cheque presentation by Fincham Histrionic Society to Macmillan left to right Jan Trattle, Nicky Hazelton, Hugh Hazelton, Nicola Clark, Roy Claydon and Louise Sinclair

Cheque presentation by Fincham Histrionic Society to Macmillan left to right Jan Trattle, Nicky Hazelton, Hugh Hazelton, Nicola Clark, Roy Claydon and Louise Sinclair

Villagers and members of the Fincham Histrionic Society took to the stage in a special production to raise money for Macmillan.

It was the first time that the group, who have been going strong for more than 40 years, had performed for more than a year following a lack of numbers.

Jan Trattle, from the group, said: “We asked people in the village, who we knew had a particular talent, if they would do a small spot on the show.

“We chose to organise this event to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support because we all know what it is like to loose a loved one.

“Cancer changes everything. Your health, your ability to work and earn a living, your relationships, how you feel about yourself, and the normal everyday things you do in life. It can feel like you’re losing control.

“We managed to raise £660 for Macmillan through ticket sales and a raffle and we hope to something similar again in the future.”

The Fincham Histrionic Society started in 1971 when the then Reverend Gordon Bennett persuaded a number of Fincham people to take part in a short pantomime sketch during a village social.

This inauspicious start fired the ambitions of the few that took part and it was decided to stage a more ambitious production.

Fincham Histrionic Society have performed variety shows in the past but this is the first in aid of a charity.

A pantomime had been produced annually, the last of which was Dick Whittington in 2015.

To join the cast or crew for the group’s production, call 07767 489526, email: finchamboxoffice@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page at: Fincham Histrionic Society.

Pictured above at the cheque presentation to Macmillan, from left, are: Jan Trattle, Nicky Hazelton, Hugh Hazelton, Nicola Clark, Roy Claydon and Louise Sinclair.

Picture: MLNF17AF05174.