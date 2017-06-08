Fincham group take to the stage for charity

Villagers and members of the Fincham Histrionic Society took to the stage in a special production to raise money for Macmillan.
It was the first time that the group, who have been going strong for more than 40 years, had performed for more than a year following a lack of numbers.
Jan Trattle, from the group, said: “We asked people in the village, who we knew had a particular talent, if they would do a small spot on the show.
“We chose to organise this event to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support because we all know what it is like to loose a loved one.
“Cancer changes everything. Your health, your ability to work and earn a living, your relationships, how you feel about yourself, and the normal everyday things you do in life. It can feel like you’re losing control.
“We managed to raise £660 for Macmillan through ticket sales and a raffle and we hope to something similar again in the future.”
The Fincham Histrionic Society started in 1971 when the then Reverend Gordon Bennett persuaded a number of Fincham people to take part in a short pantomime sketch during a village social.
This inauspicious start fired the ambitions of the few that took part and it was decided to stage a more ambitious production.
Fincham Histrionic Society have performed variety shows in the past but this is the first in aid of a charity.
A pantomime had been produced annually, the last of which was Dick Whittington in 2015.
To join the cast or crew for the group’s production, call 07767 489526, email: finchamboxoffice@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page at: Fincham Histrionic Society.
Pictured above at the cheque presentation to Macmillan, from left, are: Jan Trattle, Nicky Hazelton, Hugh Hazelton, Nicola Clark, Roy Claydon and Louise Sinclair.
Picture: MLNF17AF05174.
