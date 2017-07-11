Fine art on show at Terrington St Clement school exhibition

Students of a West Norfolk secondary school have been showing off their artistic talents at an exhibition of their work.

More than 100 pieces of art and photography work were on show in the display at the St Clement’s High School in Terrington St Clement last Monday.

St Clements High School Terrington St Clement Annual Art and Photography Exhibition. Pictured Student Ferne McGregor with her work.

School leaders estimate that some 200 people came along to see the display.

The visitors included West Norfolk borough mayor Carol Bower and her consort, husband Simon.

The work was compiled by Year 11 students who have just completed their GCSE art programme.

St Clements High School Terrington St Clement Annual Art and Photography Exhibition. Pictured some of the students displayed work.

St Clements High School Terrington St Clement Annual Art and Photography Exhibition. Pictured Student Oliver James with his work.