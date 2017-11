Fire crews have been dealing with a blaze in the vicinity of the Palm Paper plant on the outskirts of Lynn.

Crews from Lynn, Downham, and Terrington were called to a fire in an industrial premises in Poplar Avenue at around 8.40am today.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service say they have been working to extinguish the blaze and are now damping down the area.

The incident is the second blaze to strike in Popular Avenue in a few months, following a major incident at Palm Paper in May.