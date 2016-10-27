Firefighter paralysed on stag do in Magaluf tells of ‘overwhelming’ support

A Kings Lynn firefighter from Boston who was left paralysed after an accident on his stag-do has called the support he has received ‘overwhelming’.

It comes ahead of a charity Masquerade Ball on Saturday, being held to raise money for James Thorpes’ recovery.

James Thorpe and Michaela Watson at a recent event.

James, 28, was seriously injured after tripping in the sea while on his stag-do in Magaluf – just days before he was to wed Michaela Watson.

He remains paralysed from the waist down and doctors have previously said he will never walk again – but James continues to hope to defy the odds. Since the accident, he has had widespread messages of support, along with cash donations to help buy equipment to aid his recovery.

He said: “It’s brilliant and encouraging to have so much support. It’s going to help me out to buy various bits of equipment and go towards my rehabilitation.”

James is looking into going to America to take part in Project Walk, a series of centres which aim to improve quality of life for people with disabilities through intense activity-based recovery programmes.

To have support from people I don’t know or who are friends of friends – it’s overwhelming. It’s helping me being a lot more positive, it’s helped me move forward and keep going. James Thorpe

James said: “They deal with lots of different spinal injuries and they’ve got quite a few people walking again.”

Since James left hospital he has regained some movement, including moving his toes.

His wedding is also now booked for July 14, next year.

“I have always considered myself someone who keeps myself to myself and had a small circle of friends. But to have support from people I don’t know or who are friends of friends – it’s overwhelming,” he said.

Babysitting duties a few weeks ago.

“It’s helping me being a lot more positive, it’s helped me move forward and keep going.”

There are still a few tickets left for the black-tie event which will take place at 7pm at Haven High Academy. The evening will include a three-course-meal, disco, raffle.

There will be live music from Not Quite Geoff and the evening will be compèred by BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s Scott Dalton.

Event organiser Holly Watson is James’ sister-in-law. She said: “He’s really positive and taking it all in his stride. Whatever comes at him, it’s quite goot to see. You don’t know how you’re going to react till your in that situation but he’s not phased by anything.”

Ticket sales - £35 each - have already raised £850. To book, call 07753 290295 or 07817 358303.