Firefighters called to caravan blaze in Fairstead

Three crews were called to the scene of a caravan fire in Fairstead yesterday evening (Monday, January 16).

Firefighters from Lynn North, Lynn South and West Walton responded to reports of the blaze on Middlewood at around 5.20pm.

Caravan fire on Middlewood Road, Fairstead. Photo: Samuel Buckley.

A police spokesman confirmed that no-one was in the caravan at the time, and it is not thought to have been started deliberately.

The force is currently trying to locate the owners of the caravan.

Eyewitnesses Paul Flanagan and Samuel Buckley took these photos of the dramatic blaze.

Caravan fire on Middlewood Road, Fairstead. Photo: Paul Flanagan.

