Firefighters called to fish and chip shop blaze in Hunstanton

Officers were called to the scene of a fire at a fish and chip shop in Hunstanton last night (Tuesday, June 20).

Four crews responded to reports of the chip pan fire at Fishers on Greevegate at about 7.50pm.

Fire at Fishers in Hunstanton. Photo: John Steel.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said that everyone was out of the building during the blaze.

A police spokesman confirmed that the fire was not being treated as suspicious and that there had been no injuries.